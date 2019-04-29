BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-annual Paws at the Pub was held on Sunday to benefit the SPCA Serving Erie County.
The event at Buffalo Brewpub featured several different local brewing companies, and a portion of those food and drink sales, as well as the basket raffle sales, will go to help the SPCA.
There was even a special "dog" beer for sale Sunday with a beef flavor that was safe for dogs to drink.
