BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-annual Paws at the Pub was held on Sunday to benefit the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The event at Buffalo Brewpub featured several different local brewing companies, and a portion of those food and drink sales, as well as the basket raffle sales, will go to help the SPCA.

There was even a special "dog" beer for sale Sunday with a beef flavor that was safe for dogs to drink.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Dogs left in crate on the side of the road in Niagara County

1 litter, 2 moms: golden retriever adopts orphaned puppies

West Seneca SPCA shelter hosts 'wildlife baby shower'