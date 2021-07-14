Paula's Donuts to open Larkinville location Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of Western New York's favorite donut shops is opening a new location this week in the City of Buffalo.
Paula's Donuts is set to open its newest location Thursday morning in Larkinville.
Paula's made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter saying the new spot, located at 872 Seneca Street, will open at 7 a.m. The project originally broke ground back in October 2019.
The Buffalo location will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paula's notes that once their staff is fully trained they plan on extending their hours.