Paula's Donuts selling 'monster cookie donuts' for a good cause

During the month of April, 50% of the proceeds from each "monster cookie donut" sold will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During the month of April, Paula's Donuts will be selling a special donut to help raise money for the Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf Behavioral Health.

In a Facebook post, Paula's Donuts said with April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, 50% of the proceeds from each "monster cookie donut" sold will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center. The donut has blue sprinkles, frosting eyes and a Chips Ahoy cookie.

According to BestSelf, the Child Advocacy Center helps provide services for children who are victims of physical or sexual abuse in a child-friendly setting.

You can order one of the special donuts online or pick one up in stores. The "monster cookie donut" is available now through the end of April.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.



We are selling Monster Cookie Donuts &

50% of each Monster Cookie Donut sold will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf of Buffalo



Order online for a quick pick-up: https://t.co/rCCyNUCwSL



4/1- 4/30/22#madewithlove pic.twitter.com/rOegePoqVU — Paula's Donuts (@PaulasDonuts) April 8, 2022

For more information about the Child Advocacy Center, click here.