Paula's Donuts raises thousands of dollars for Child Advocacy Center through 'monster cookie donut' sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. — April was Child Abuse Prevention Month and to help raise awareness and assistance for those in need, Paula's Donuts had a special sale to raise money for the Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf Behavioral Health.

During the month of April, Paula's Donuts sold a special "monster cookie donut" with 50% of the proceeds going toward the Child Advocacy Center. The donut featured blue sprinkles, frosting eyes and a Chips Ahoy cookie.

On Wednesday Paula's provided an update on its official Facebook and Twitter pages saying the donut sale raised $15,000 for the Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf Behavioral Health.