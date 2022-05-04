Paula's Donuts raises thousands of dollars for Child Advocacy Center through 'monster cookie donut' sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. — April was Child Abuse Prevention Month and to help raise awareness and assistance for those in need, Paula's Donuts had a special sale to raise money for the Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf Behavioral Health.
During the month of April, Paula's Donuts sold a special "monster cookie donut" with 50% of the proceeds going toward the Child Advocacy Center. The donut featured blue sprinkles, frosting eyes and a Chips Ahoy cookie.
On Wednesday Paula's provided an update on its official Facebook and Twitter pages saying the donut sale raised $15,000 for the Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf Behavioral Health.
According to BestSelf, the Child Advocacy Center helps provide services for children who are victims of physical or sexual abuse in a child-friendly setting. Click here to learn more about the Child Advocacy Center.