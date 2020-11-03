BUFFALO, N.Y. — Paula's Donuts says more than $45,000 was raised over six days for Hospice Buffalo last week.

The eatery used a new creation, the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough doughnut, during last week's fundraiser.

Last year, Paula's used cannoli doughnuts to raise more than $61,000 for Hospice Buffalo.

Those cannoli doughnuts were only available for a week, but they became so popular, Paula's made them a regular menu item after Easter.

The doughnut went on sale March 2, and proceeds went go to Hospice Buffalo. It was available throughout the week at all Paula's locations.

The doughnut sale coincides with Hospice Buffalo's Spring Bouquet sale. The bouquet sale is Hospice Foundation's largest fundraiser and helps bring awareness to Hospice Buffalo's mission.

Area businesses and schools also sold spring bouquets, which were were delivered March 2 and March 3.

