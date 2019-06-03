BUFFALO, N.Y. - Sweet news for local donut lovers! Larkin Development Group announced Monday that Paula’s Donuts will be opening a new location in Larkinville at 822 Seneca Street.

Larkin Development Group says it is in the process of designing a new 6000 sq. ft. building, including a Paula’s Donuts shop on the first floor, and market-rate rental apartments on the second floor.

According to Larkin Development, construction will begin and the new building should be ready to open in the fall of 2020.

For more information about Paula’s Donuts visit www.paulasdonuts.com.