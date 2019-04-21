BUFFALO, N.Y. — When they rolled out cannoli doughnuts in March, they were such a hit that Paula's Donuts said it would bring them back some time after Easter.

Just don't visit Paula's on Monday expecting to get one.

On Friday, Paula's Donuts tweeted that the equipment that will help the employees efficiently make the cannoli doughnuts had not arrived yet. "So no rush to get them," the bakery tweeted.

Paula's Donuts has not set a date for when the cannoli doughnuts will return.

Their cannoli donuts were a big hit with Western New Yorkers in March, raising more than $61,000 for Hospice Buffalo. Paula's Donuts made 45,000 cannoli doughnuts in the five days they were available.

In fact, Paula's made so many doughnuts that it had former employees come in to help to make them.

