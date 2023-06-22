Patriots and Heroes Park rededication ceremony held after vandalism in March

Russell Salvatore held a public ceremony Wednesday to reveal the recently renovated space.

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — A Patriots and Heroes Park reopening ceremony Wednesday featured several events honoring World War II veterans, including a group march, color guard ceremony, and a rifle salute.

Philanthropist Russell Salvatore was honored during the ceremony for his work in launching the initiative. In addition to being a park funder, Salvatore is also the owner of Russell's Steaks, Chops and More located behind the space.

He first created plans to make the space a site for veteran celebrations back in 2010. A crowd of dozens came out Wednesday in support of its reopening.

"If I knew that there were going to be so many people here today, I would've had this two days in a row for Christ all mighty." Salvatore said, jokingly. "I want to feed us all, but I can't, so if half of you want to come back tomorrow, I'll have you a bologna sandwich. Is that alright?"

Additionally, several of the park's monuments were designed by Donald Parrino, an artist and the mastermind behind the park's construction. His work commemorates the contributions of the U.S. military in events such as World War I, World War II, and 9/11.

Wednesday's rededication ceremony comes following a vandalism incident back in March, where several of the park's monuments were destroyed or graffitied. The total cost to repair the damages amounted to over $500,000. Although the police have identified the person responsible for the vandalism, Salvatore insists that he has no intention of pressing charges.