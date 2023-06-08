x
Pat Robertson passes away at 93

Marion Gordon "Pat" Robertson died Thursday morning in his Virginia Beach home.
Credit: Christian Broadcasting Network

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Prominent Christian broadcaster Pat Robertson died at 93, the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) announced Thursday morning.

The network, where Robertson served as founder and chairman, said that "his life was lived to the glory of God." 

Robertson was best known for starting the long-standing show "The 700 Club," airing every weekday with interviews, prayer and ministry.

He was also known for his conservative ideology and past activities in Republican Party politics, once even running as a presidential candidate in the 1988 election. 

This is a developing story. Follow 13News Now for updates.

