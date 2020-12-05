BUFFALO, N.Y. — Although New York State is planning its reopening in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Pastry by Camille on Hertel Avenue is not. The beloved cafe announced Monday on its social media pages that its doors will remain closed.

Owner Camille Le Caër said his farewell to customers in a post saying, "Aurevoir Hertel Avenue, thank you all but I’ve come to a decision. Thanks to my staff, and all the foodies, May we meet again!"

Le Caër says any scheduled masterclasses and wine pairing events will be fulfilled when it is considered safe to do so in Western New York. Le Caër added that anyone with a gift card should call in the next week or two to make a special order.

"We are all being faced with a great challenge in our lives," Le Caër said in part on Instagram. "For many of us it's a chance to learn, grow, and consider life on a different level. Whatever our colour, our origin, our faith... one thing I can assure you is that we are all the same. Cov 19 reminds us of this as anyone can be affected. I hope it builds a greater connection worldwide."

Le Caër added that he's unsure where his passion will take him next, but this is not the end.

