CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A young woman from Buffalo is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Cheektowaga.

Police say the accident happened shortly after 8 P.M. at the intersection of Rossler Ave. and Dingens St.

A 22-year-old Buffalo woman was driving north on Rossler, police say, at a high rate of speed and ran the red light at Dingens. Her vehicle collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman.

A passenger in the original vehicle that ran the light was ejected on impact and pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.