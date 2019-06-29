BUFFALO, N.Y. — "Party for the Planet" took place on Saturday at the Buffalo Zoo, teaching children and adults about how to appreciate and care for the Earth.

The event was a joint effort by the Western New York Earth Day Family Expo Committee and the Buffalo Zoo.

Kids were able to participate in an environmental scavenger hunt, with healthy and educational prizes available.

Reusable shopping bags made from recycled T-shirts were one of many eco-friendly accessories. Participants were able to make their own T-shirt bag at a bag making station.