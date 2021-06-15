Parts of Route 5 to be closed for the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If your travels take you along Route 5 in Buffalo this weekend, there's some closures in place to accommodate the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show.

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) says starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, both exit ramps from Route 5 to the Outer Harbor will be closed and remain closed until the event is over at approximately 6 p.m. This will allow traffic entering Route 5 to have a free flow lane. Then all lanes and ramps will reopen.