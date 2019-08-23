BUFFALO, N.Y. — Parts of the Rath Building were shut down Friday morning in downtown Buffalo after a small fire inside an electrical box.

It was on the ninth floor of the building.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says there was no real fire or water damage, but there were some ongoing electrical issues.

All offices located on the ninth, 10th and 11th floors were closed for the rest of the day.

