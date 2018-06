NIAGARA FALLS, NY - Issues at a local public library, like floors falling out and a broken AC system, are raising safety concerns in the City of Niagara Falls.

City leaders are now looking at options for the future of the Main Street library, including spending thousands to fix the building, moving it to another location, or making it independent.

Until a solution is found, the Department of Public Works has closed off parts of the library that are unsafe.

