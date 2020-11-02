LANCASTER, N.Y. — A section of Heritage Trail has been closed because of a Black bear sighting, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

The section of the trail between Cemetery Road and Pavement Road has been barricaded off after a resident reported a bear in the area. That report was confirmed by an officer late Monday night.

Police are warning people to stay off Heritage Trail until further notice. Officers ask that if you see the bear, to call the police department at (716) 683-2800.

RELATED: Village of Lancaster hosts Chillville Winter Festival

RELATED: Flood waters, fallen trees cause damage across Western New York

RELATED: Let's Goat Buffalo raising money for 'Goat-Tote'