BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new shipment of parts from the U.S.S Buffalo made their way back to the submarine's namesake city on Friday.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park have big plans for a new exhibit with those parts.

A team drove a series of tractor trailers cross country from Washington State all the way to Buffalo. Those tractor trailers were carrying a control panel, an indicator panel, some chicken emergency switches, dive seats, fire axes, and even a toilet.

2 On Your Side spoke with the exhibit coordinator at the park. Shane Stephenson said that since the original submarine was named after Buffalo, he really wanted to make sure a few of the pieces made their way here when the boat was decommissioned.

"She served for 33 years defending our country and protecting our country and being the namesake of the City of Buffalo, we felt it was important to keep the pieces of the sub alive and tell the story of the U.S.S. Buffalo what's known as the silent service and other submarines that are in service today," said Shane Stephenson, the director of museum collections.

There are also countless documents and maps that are sitting in boxes and were brought with the submarine parks.

Stephenson tells 2 on Your Side that he hopes to have a fully interactive exhibit up and running using the parts that were brought here in the next few years.