Outbound Skyway closed for nearly 2 hours after Buffalo Police block portion of road

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The outbound Skyway was closed for nearly two hours Sunday night after Buffalo Police blocked off a portion of the road.

The 1.1-mile stretch of road between Church Street in downtown Buffalo and Outer Harbor Drive was closed around 8:10 p.m. It reopened shortly past 10 p.m.

NITTEC first reported the scene as a crash at 7:45 p.m.

A New York State Department of Transportation truck was parked at the westbound entrance from the I-190, and a Buffalo Police vehicle at the opposite end.

Another officer was also stationed below the Skyway near Marine Drive.