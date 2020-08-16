Part of Allen Street temporarily closed for minor road work

Buffalo city officials disputed a Facebook post claiming that it had been blocked off so people can park easily and go to restaurants.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There seems to be some confusion on Allen Street in downtown Buffalo, according to city officials.

They say a Facebook post is going around, claiming that part of the street has been blocked off in the area so people can park easily and go to restaurants.

Buffalo city officials say that is not true, and that it's actually blocked off so that the city can do some minor road work near Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street.

They said the road should be reopened next week.

There's been constant construction on Allen Street for some time now, redoing the street but also adding work to sidewalks and lights.