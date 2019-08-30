BUFFALO, N.Y. — Progress is being made on Allen Street in Buffalo, where one section opened back up Friday afternoon.

That section was between Main Street and North Pearl, where road work began in July and ended on schedule.

A lot of businesses have been concerned about the pace of the project because they say it's hurting their businesses badly enough to the point that they may have to close

Work got underway in March to replace replace a waterline and widen the road.

The entire project is expected to be complete by 2021.

The Department of Public Works said second stretch of Allen, this one from North Pearl to Franklin Street, is expected to be open to traffic by the end of September or early October, weather permitting.

RELATED: Businesses concerned about pace of Allen Street road project

RELATED: Crews begin paving Allen Street in Buffalo

RELATED: Residents give feedback about concrete color change in Allentown