Parks Adventure Bus returns to Buffalo on Saturday

The bus is free and will take people to a different park every weekend this summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You can go on an adventure without leaving Western New York thanks to the NFTA Parks Adventure Bus.

It has returned for another season.

The Adventure Bus will take people from the main bus terminal in downtown Buffalo to several Erie County and New York State parks. You can catch the bus Saturdays this summer starting June 17. It is free and open to anyone who wants a ride.

The bus will take you to a different park every Saturday.

This Saturday's trip is to Knox Farm and the first bus leaves at 8:30 in the morning. The bus will also take you back to Buffalo with the last one arriving downtown at 6:30 at night.

It was so popular last year, they expanded the schedule this year.

And if there are too many people on the Adventure Bus, they'll just use extra buses.

"It really does open up opportunities for families often without cars to be able to go out and enjoy the great resources that we have in Western New York," said State Senator Sean Ryan.

State Senator Sean Ryan also says if a lot of people take the Adventure Bus this year, they could expand the program next year.