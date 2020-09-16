Parkinson's Foundation hosting virtual 'Moving Day' fundraiser

The ninth annual Moving Day Buffalo is scheduled to take place Saturday, September 26 at noon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Parkinson's Foundation annual Moving Day walk to beat Parkinson's disease is going virtual this year.

In years past, Moving Day featured a variety of exercise disciplines that benefit someone with Parkinson's disease. The demonstrations were then followed by a three mile walk. This year is a little different.

The ninth annual Moving Day Buffalo is scheduled to take place Saturday, September 26 at noon. Organizers say the fun, engagement, education and exercise that is normally expected with the event will be portrayed through a one hour video presentation.

Participants are encouraged to tune in and move along with fitness experts while learning about Parkinson's. People are also encouraged to take a walk afterword with their Moving Day teams, families or friends while being mindful of COVID-19 protocols.

“Even though we’ve gone virtual, we have a great event planned this year. We are encouraging all previous teams to return and new participants to register and learn what Moving Day is all about,” said New York and New Jersey Chapter Development Director Chris Jamele. “What makes this year unique, being virtual, is that people from anywhere can join us for the event. Family and friends from afar can join their Buffalo connections where they might not have been able to do so if we were doing this in-person."

Participants can share their photos or videos by emailing cjamele@parkinson.org.