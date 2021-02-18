Parking changes for some Buffalo residents to help in snow removal

The City of Buffalo is requesting residents to move their vehicles to allow crews to push snow back and widen roadways.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is requesting that certain residents move their vehicles on Thursday, February 18th and Friday, February 19th to allow crews to work on snow removal.

Those living on streets with 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. parking regulations, should move their vehicles to the legal side of the street both Thursday and Friday. This will allow crews to push snow back to the curb and widen roadways.

The Commissioner of Public Works, Michael Finn, is also reminding residents who are parked on streets with 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. parking regulations to move their vehicles on Thursday at 6 p.m. when alternate side parking normally takes effect.

These parking suggestions are to allow plow crews to continue clearing the roughly 5 to 6 inches of snow that fell in the City earlier this week. DPW officials ask all other residents to continue following parking regulations on their streets to assist in the process.