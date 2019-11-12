BUFFALO, N.Y. — Throughout the month of December, Park Edge Sweet Shoppe will be working with Child and Family Services to host the fifth annual Help for Haven House collection.

Haven House is Erie County's only licensed domestic violence shelter that helps men, women and children victims through counseling, empowerment, and prevention support services.

Customers at Park Edge Sweet Shoppe can contribute to this collection by donating personal hygiene products, baby items, and other basic essentials at the shop that will then be donated to Haven House. In return, Park Edge Sweet Shoppe will give a 10 percent discount to customers who make a donation.

Mary Cornwell, the chief development officer at Child and Family Services, says that these donations give victims something of their own, and can help someone out when they need it the most.

Donations can be taken to Park Edge Sweet Shoppe in South Buffalo now through the end of December.

