Park Conservancy seeking community's input on lighting in MLK Jr. Park

There will be an open house to discuss lighting improvements planned at MLK Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Olmstead Parks Conservancy is asking for the public to participate in a discussion about improving the lighting at MLK Jr. Park.

The Conservancy will be hosting an open house format discussion Thursday night to discuss the lighting improvements. Enhancing lighting at the park is one of the Conservancy's five-year plan priority initiatives.

Attendees to Thursday's discussion will learn about the park's lighting plans, see drawings or the plan and have a chance to provide their own insight and feedback.