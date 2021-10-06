Parings Wine Bar to reopen as One-Eyed Cat Brewery with Pork Bellies BBQ

It’s the first brick and mortar venture for Pork Bellies BBQ.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A new brewery is teaming up with a local barbecue team to reopen the former Parings Wine Bar in Williamsville.

One-Eyed Cat Brewing will partner with Pork Bellies BBQ, signing a five-year lease for the 2,000-square-foot site at 5893 Main St., which closed as Parings in September 2020.

It’s the first brick and mortar venture for Pork Bellies BBQ, a two-year-old venture owned by Jay Woodworth (also a co-owner of One-Eyed Cat) and Ryan Walser, who have operated a mobile trailer for pop-up events and competitions.