Parents, students frustrated with 'lack of communication' with Williamsville School District

During Tuesday's virtual school board meeting several students and parents criticized the district for what they call a lack of communication.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Tuesday was the first day back for some hybrid learners in the Williamsville Central School District and many families are still not happy.

During Tuesday's virtual school board meeting several students and parents criticized the district for what they call a lack of communication.

"You've refused to talk to the media, refused to return phone calls, and you've turned your back, literally, on parents," said Jonathan Rich, a Williamsville parent.

The district did not respond to that particular comment during the meeting.

2 On Your Side also reached out to the district to give the superintendent the opportunity to respond to these concerns. We received the following statement from the district Tuesday night: