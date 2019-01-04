BUFFALO, N.Y. — The parents of a former Tapestry Charter School student are calling for an investigation into disciplinary policies at the school.

The parents claim their daughter was assaulted by another student while unsupervised last month, then handled far too physically by staff members who stepped in.

They also claim a hearing into the incident was conducted by a lawyer from the school.

The 15-year-old was suspended, then eventually withdrawn from the school by her parents so she didn't have to face an expulsion. They want the school to release the video of the incident.

Meanwhile, parents of the girl say she had a history with the student who assaulted her, but nothing was done.

Tapestry charter released a statement to us Monday, saying in part that the accusations are without merit and that the school is prohibited by law of releasing specifics about the case.

It says the school's actions were necessary, appropriate, and in compliance with the law.

