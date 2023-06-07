Paranormal Oddities welcomes all to unique store

There is a welcoming vibe inside the Depew location.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Nestled in the heart of Depew, New York, lies a captivating destination for enthusiasts of the supernatural – Paranormal Oddities. This unique store, with its eclectic collection, offers a mesmerizing journey into the realms of the unknown.

At Paranormal Oddities, visitors are greeted by an array of peculiar artifacts, mystical crystals, and spellbinding curiosities. The store caters to those intrigued by the paranormal, providing a haven where enthusiasts can delve into the mysterious and unexplained.

With knowledgeable and friendly owner, Joe Pieri, the store offers a wealth of information, guiding visitors through the vast world of the occult and ghostly encounters. The store offers ghost hunting equipment, and has classes on the hobby. Pieri, himself, has many stories relating to this pursuit.

Whether you seek a hauntingly beautiful keepsake or simply wish to satisfy your curiosity, Paranormal Oddities invites you to embark on an otherworldly adventure in Depew, where the line between reality and the paranormal becomes tantalizingly blurred.

Also in note, is the "spell room" in back, where customers can create a magical mix of herbs and crystals to create a charm to promote a particular cause (love? prosperity?).