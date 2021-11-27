'Parade of Lights' happening Saturday night in Medina

The parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. on Park Avenue and Main Street.

MEDINA, N.Y. — The Village of Medina is kicking off the holiday season with its spectacular "Parade of Lights" this weekend.

The parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. on Park Avenue and Main Street. The event will feature four marching bands, eight fire departments, 30 floats, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

In addition to the parade, Medina will be holding Christmas celebrations throughout the day. Some of the highlighted events include a holiday market, holly jolly window decorations, a tree lighting ceremony, and much more. You can view the full list of events by clicking here.

The Village of Medina Police Department took to social media this week to inform drivers that the entire parade route, including Park Avenue and Main Street, will be shut down around 5:30 p.m. Anyone looking to attend the event is being advised to plan their arrival time accordingly.