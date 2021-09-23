x
Papi Grande's to bring Mexican to Buffalo river

Papi Grande’s has filed for a liquor license with the state liquor authority for 301 Ohio St. where options include outdoor river-side seating.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst Mexican restaurant is expanding with a second site in Buffalo right on the water.

The operation will have a built-in audience by operating a trailer outside the five-story building that includes 21 apartments and second-floor commercial space located across the Buffalo River from Buffalo RiverWorks. A dock can accommodate boaters.

Click here to read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

