Papi Grande's to bring Mexican to Buffalo river

Papi Grande’s has filed for a liquor license with the state liquor authority for 301 Ohio St. where options include outdoor river-side seating.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst Mexican restaurant is expanding with a second site in Buffalo right on the water.

Papi Grande’s has filed for a liquor license with the state liquor authority for 301 Ohio St. where options include outdoor river-side seating.

The operation will have a built-in audience by operating a trailer outside the five-story building that includes 21 apartments and second-floor commercial space located across the Buffalo River from Buffalo RiverWorks. A dock can accommodate boaters.