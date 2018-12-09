BUFFALO, N.Y. - A top Roman Catholic Church leader was in Buffalo on Wednesday attending the Catholic Charities USA Annual Gathering. Papal Nuncio Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States was not made available to speak to the media and spokespersons for Catholic Charities said it was a private event.

As the church is dealing with rampant allegations of sexual abuse involving priests, protestors also had a message for the Papal Nuncio. "I am absolutely outraged, disappointed, disheartened and I'm somewhat heartbroken by the behavior of the Diocese of Buffalo and the Catholic Church in general. Nothing has changed since everything came out about Boston and Boston wasn't a complete surprise. This has been going on for decades, it wasn't a secret, but to see people in power who keep insisting that they are going to change, it's horrifying, it's immoral, it's evil," said Peggy Shea, a practicing Catholic in Buffalo. "I would say (to Papal Nuncio) please allow God to guide you in your decision making. It's time to protect all of God's children and remove the Bishop he has proven he enables this kind of evil criminal behavior."

Papal Nuncio Pierre is basically the Pope's point man handling relations with the United States and the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops. He has expressed in the past how the Pope is worried about the growing abuse crisis.

Back in March, Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone released the names of 42 Diocesan priests with accusations he and the Diocese considered credible. The list did not include accused priests from religious orders, schools or those with only one accusation. 2 On Your Side spoke with several survivors who were upset with the list.

The Bishop did not attend the conference at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. He was also expected to attend the Mass of the Holy Spirit at Canisius Wednesday morning as planned. Our camera was there and he was a no-show. we have heard why. Meanwhile the Bishop has indicated that he has no plan to resign.

Road to Recovery put together the small protest, according to Robert Hoatson of the group, the Papal Nuncio "could petition Pope Francis to accept the pleas of the politicians, of the area religious, lay people, victims of sexual abuse to replace Bishop Malone."

© 2018 WGRZ