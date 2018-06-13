BUFFALO, NY, — Panic! At The Disco is coming to Buffalo in January 2019.

The second leg of Panic! At The Disco's upcoming "Pray For The Wicked North American Arena" tour will kick off at KeyBank Center on January 10, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Fans can pre-order Pray for the Wicked via Panic’s webstore at panicatthedisco.com before June 21 at 7 p.m. to receive a unique presale code for first access to tickets.

Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning June 22 at 9 a.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 22 at 12 p.m.

Tickets are listed at $75.25, $55.25, $45.25 and $35.25 (includes $4.50 facility fee).

Tickets can be purchased at the KeyBank Center Box Office, online at www.tickets.com, or by calling 888-223-6000.

