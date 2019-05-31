May 31st would have been Ezra Castro's 40th birthday. The Buffalo Bills super fan best known as 'Pancho Billa' died last month after a long battle with cancer.
His girlfriend, Veronica Borjon, posted a touching tribute to Castro on Facebook. She shares how her heart feels heavy, but is glad to know he is in a better place.
Borjon also took time to recognize #BillsMafia for the outpouring of love and support. She also thanked everyone for their donations to #PanchoPacks.
Related on WGRZ.com
Volunteers needed to pack 10,000 backpacks in honor of Pancho Billa
More than $90,000 raised for Panchospack
Bills Mafia comes together to remember Pancho Billa