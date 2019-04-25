BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2019 NFL Draft will be missing one notable face for the Buffalo Bills, the face of Ezra Castro—better known to the Bills Mafia as Pancho Billa.

After being hospitalized for a second time in less than a week due to lung inflammation, Castro announced on Tuesday he would be unable to make it to Nashville.

Castro was an emotional centerpiece of the 2018 draft; months after learning he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Castro fulfilled a dream of announcing the Bills’ 3rd-round selection of Harrison Philips.

This year, former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson offered his spot to Castro once again.

But Castro’s decision in response was made for the sake of his health.

Castro battled his cancer over the past year with 3 different, increasingly aggressive chemotherapy treatments.

Unsatisfied with the outcomes of more than 2-dozen chemotherapy appointments, Castro shifted into experimental treatments at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in northern Texas.

So experimental, Castro said, that the medicine hasn’t even been named yet.

While specialists have spotted some improvement in Castro’s liver, it’s also creating a problematic level of inflammation in his lungs; the lack of oxygen and difficulty breathing is what brought Castro into the hospital twice in April.

After checking in with Castro’s family and friends, it appears Castro will remain in an ICU once the draft kicks off, but everyone who knows him said it’s basically a guarantee that he’ll be watching live from Texas.

Especially that 3rd-round pick that will surely be dedicated to the Bills Mafia’s favorite luchador.