BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2019 NFL Draft will be missing one notable face for the Buffalo Bills, the face of Ezra Castro—better known to the Bills Mafia as Pancho Billa. Thursday afternoon news broke that Castro has now entered hospice care.

After being hospitalized for a second time in less than a week due to lung inflammation, Castro announced on Tuesday he would be unable to make it to Nashville. Thursday he said he is not giving up and continues to hope for a miracle. He also asks Bills fans to keep praying for him.

Castro was an emotional centerpiece of the 2018 draft; months after learning he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Castro fulfilled a dream of announcing the Bills’ 3rd-round selection of Harrison Philips.

This year, former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson offered his spot to Castro once again.

But Castro’s decision in response was made for the sake of his health.

Castro battled his cancer over the past year with 3 different, increasingly aggressive chemotherapy treatments.

Unsatisfied with the outcomes of more than 2-dozen chemotherapy appointments, Castro shifted into experimental treatments at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

So experimental, Castro said, that the medicine hasn’t even been named yet.

While specialists have spotted some improvement in Castro’s liver, it’s also creating a problematic level of inflammation in his lungs; the lack of oxygen and difficulty breathing is what brought Castro into the hospital twice in April.