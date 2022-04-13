New Pan-American Exposition exhibit opens at the Buffalo History Museum

The new exhibit features a new way to look at the 1901 Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo History Museum is home to a new exhibit. It's called "To Rescue the Color: Salvaged Renderings of the Rainbow City."

The new exhibit features a new way to look at the 1901 Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo. It will show colorized renderings of the buildings that brought people from all around the world to Buffalo.

"And I think these are the closest we can get to the actual color scheme because they were designing them with that intention of understanding how the color would look when it was applied to the buildings," said Melissa Brown, executive director of the Buffalo History Museum.

"We have thousands, tens of thousands, of black and white photos of the exposition. But we have precious few images that are in color."

The Buffalo Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday with a pay what you wish admission price. On Friday, April 15 admission to the museum is free in honor of "M&T Third Friday."

The exhibit will be on display until the fall.

For more information about the museum, or about the other exhibits available, click here.