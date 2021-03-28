Palm Sunday services adapt to COVID-19 pandemic

Several churches, like the St. Joseph University Parish in Buffalo, had people register online for which Mass they were attending in order to control crowds.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday is Palm Sunday and many Western New York churches held Mass; however, for some it looked a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several churches, like the St. Joseph University Parish in Buffalo, had people register online for which mass they were attending in order to control crowds. The St. Joseph University Parish then handed out palms in the church parking lot for those who wished to receive one.

The church also offered a virtual Palm Sunday mass on YouTube for those who did not make it to the church.