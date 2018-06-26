BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Common Council members have delayed plans to build the city's first outdoor paintball facility.

It would be located on the city's East Side, not far from the intersection of William and Fillmore. The developers want to be in an area in desperate need for more businesses, but there is push back from the city.

The facility would go in the 400 block of Howard Street, not too far from Buffalo's Central Terminal in a vacant eyesore. It would be called it "Normel Paintball," after their start-up company, "Normel Tech."

"The paintball idea really came out of Erik's family owning this property. We came over to take a look at it one day, and we were kicking around some ideas and we're like hey wouldn't it be a cool spot to have a paintball facility," Joshua Burch, one of the developers, said. "There's kind of two differences there's speedball and there's woodsball. Woodsball meaning more of you're in a wood, in the woods kind of like stalking your friends. Speedball, there's defined field."

There would be both styles here. Players would be on a turf field about half the size of a football field -- 50 yards by 35 yards. Normel Paintball would be open all year round, depending on the weather. And there would be parking on site.

"As far as normal business hours, we'd like to have it on the weekends probably all day as far as Thursdays, Fridays starting starting close to where business ends to late at night 8 or 9 o'clock," Erik Hansen, one of the developers, said.

The cost to play paintball would be between $40 and $60 for an hour or two.

The plan has been approved by the city's planning board. But got held up before Common Council Tuesday.

"The inspections department wants to make sure the site is safe, in other words because there's some fragments of older buildings that are there so they want to make sure any interaction with them is safe," Common Council Member David Franczyk said.

If the developers are able to get passed this, they say they'll cleanup the area, and be able to start operating within several weeks. The developers say they're choosing the East Side for a reason.

"Putting this here as opposed to maybe North Buffalo or the West Side or something like that, I think it makes more of an impact here," Hansen said.

