Paint collection event open to Erie County residents in Williamsville

People looking to get rid of old paint cans can attend the collection event in Williamsville in Septemeber.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Looking to clean out your basement or storage areas of old paint cans? Erie County has announced an upcoming collection event for just that in Williamsville.

The paint collection event will be held on Saturday, September 9 from 8:30am - 1pm and is by appointment only. Those looking to make an appointment can click here or call (716) 858-6800.

The collection drop off location will be at the SUNY Erie Community College, North Campus in Williamsville.

The event is free, and open to all Erie County Residents. Those residents and businesses who plan to participate are allowed to bring up to 50 gallons of paint to the event.

They will be accepting

interior and exterior paints

latex, acrylic, water-based

alkyd, oil-based

enamel (including textured coatings)

deck coatings

floor paints

primers

sealers

under-coaters

stains

shellacs

lacquers

varnishes

urethanes

waterproofing concrete/masonry/wood sealers and repellents

metal coatings

rust preventatives

field and lawn paints

People should note though that any containers that are leaking, empty, or without the original printed manufacturer’s label will not be accepted at the event.

Other items not accepted at this collection are

paint thinners

mineral spirits

solvents

aerosol paints (spray cans)

auto and marine paints

arts and crafts paints

caulking compounds

epoxies

glues

adhesives

paint additives

colorants

tints

resins

wood preservatives (containing pesticides)

roof patch

repair

asphalt

tar- and bitumen-based products