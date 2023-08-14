Paint collection event open to Erie County residents in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Looking to clean out your basement or storage areas of old paint cans? Erie County has announced an upcoming collection event for just that in Williamsville.
The paint collection event will be held on Saturday, September 9 from 8:30am - 1pm and is by appointment only. Those looking to make an appointment can click here or call (716) 858-6800.
The collection drop off location will be at the SUNY Erie Community College, North Campus in Williamsville.
The event is free, and open to all Erie County Residents. Those residents and businesses who plan to participate are allowed to bring up to 50 gallons of paint to the event.
They will be accepting
- interior and exterior paints
- latex, acrylic, water-based
- alkyd, oil-based
- enamel (including textured coatings)
- deck coatings
- floor paints
- primers
- sealers
- under-coaters
- stains
- shellacs
- lacquers
- varnishes
- urethanes
- waterproofing concrete/masonry/wood sealers and repellents
- metal coatings
- rust preventatives
- field and lawn paints
People should note though that any containers that are leaking, empty, or without the original printed manufacturer’s label will not be accepted at the event.
Other items not accepted at this collection are
- paint thinners
- mineral spirits
- solvents
- aerosol paints (spray cans)
- auto and marine paints
- arts and crafts paints
- caulking compounds
- epoxies
- glues
- adhesives
- paint additives
- colorants
- tints
- resins
- wood preservatives (containing pesticides)
- roof patch
- repair
- asphalt
- tar- and bitumen-based products
If anyone is looking to get rid of those items that are not accepted at the paint collection, but will be accepted as part of Erie County’s Household Hazardous Waste program. To learn more about the next event, visit www3.erie.gov or call 716-858-6800 to learn more about household hazardous waste collection events.