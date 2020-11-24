Packet pickup, food donations begin for virtual Turkey Trot

There are four locations where you can pick up Tuesday or Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Packet pick up begins Tuesday for anyone participating in this year's virtual YMCA Turkey Trot.

There are four locations where you can pick up Tuesday or Wednesday. Those packets are available for pickup from noon until 7 p.m. on both days.

The four locations are:

Independent Health YMCA in Amherst Southtowns YMCA on Southwestern Boulevard in Buffalo Lockport YMCA on Snyder Drive YMCA Buffalo Niagara Association Office on Cauiga Road in Buffalo.

The YMCA is asking that anybody picking up their packet to bring a bag of non-perishable food items. These donations will be given to FeedMore WNY.

The 125th edition of the race has gone virtual to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Participating runners have the option to run, jog, walk an 8K, or 4.97 miles, anytime between Thanksgiving and the following Sunday, Nov. 29.