Packages running late? Gift a virtual beer tasting

Sample beers from WNY breweries in the comfort of your own home to benefit Habitat for Humanity Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you still waiting on some holiday packages? You're not alone.

Postal carriers say they are dealing with astronomical volumes of packages this holiday season. There's a good chance some of the gifts you ordered won't make it under the tree on time, so you're going to need a backup. This one doesn't require shipping. It's a virtual beer tasting to support Habitat for Humanity Buffalo's "House that Beer Built" campaign.

"Every year this campaign has funded the construction of an entire house," said Stephanie Lawson, Development and Communications Manager for Habitat for Humanity Buffalo. "Only in Buffalo can you build a whole house with beer."

For $35 dollars you can gift your loved one, or yourself, a virtual beer tasting in the comfort of their own home. Tastings are scheduled on various dates between January and March of 2021. Participants will receive samples of beer from whichever participating brewery they choose, as well as pint and tasting glasses.

"The brewers and the the restaurant owners and the bar owners, they bring their staff and their customers out to swing the hammer, and they actually help us build the house," Lawson says. "It was always more than just raising the money to build a house, it was about building up a more stable, more resilient community. The brewers have been doing that, Habitat has been doing that, and make sense that we do that together."