Pa. sees investments in EVs as UAW strike threatens switch to electric

Carlisle just opened up two borough-owned charging stations in a pilot program to help determine future EV projects.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The corner of Carlisle’s Pomfret Street Parking Garage might not look full, but it’s full of promise. The structure houses the first two borough-owned electric vehicle (EV) charging stations which are open to the public.

"Our goal is to make sure we are doing our part to install infrastructure that they can benefit from," Carlisle Borough Director of Finance Richard Juday said.

The charging ports, installed by ChargePoint Inc., are capable of charging four cars at $0.75 cents an hour. The pilot program will guide the borough's decision-making on future EV infrastructure investments.

"That’s why we started small," Juday said, "To see how it’s going to play out and where the environment is heading."

The move reflects a larger effort to integrate EV infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Last month, the Shapiro administration announced several EV infrastructure projects totaling nearly $3.9 million.

One of the projects, funded by federal grants, includes a nearly half-million dollar project at the Turnpike toll in Plaza Brecknock Township, Lancaster County.

Shifting gears to electric is playing a key role in the UAW strikes.

"I think when it comes to the automakers and EVs, because they require a lot less labor, the UAW is trying to protect its turf here, "Bankrate Senior Analyst Ted Rossman said.

Union workers are seeking job security and more money as automakers invest in electric vehicles, while automakers say those UAW demands would impede growth in the EV market.

"I think the UAW would say that these automakers are highly profitable and they can afford to pay higher wages," Rossman said. "The automakers are saying well if we pay higher wages something has to give."

Outside of the strike is hesitancy to make the jump to electric vehicles.

"There is still the question of practicality, especially on a longer haul journey, but I think we're seeing improvement," Rossman said. "I think this transition is taking some time."

Juday says Carlisle is on that road to change.

"We are looking at other parking lots that the borough owns that may be good candidates for additional EV chargers," he said.