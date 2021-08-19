OxyChem closing its Niagara Falls plant

The decision was announced Thursday and is being blamed on the facility's "negative economic outlook."

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A big economic blow to Niagara Falls Thursday with the announcement that OxyChem will be closing its manufacturing facility.

In a statement, officials say the decision was made "due to unfavorable regional market conditions as well as unreasonable and continually escalating rail transportation costs."

Despite efforts to remain viable, the company says the Buffalo Avenue plant continues to have a negative economic outlook.

The facility currently employees 130 workers and 20 full-time contractors.