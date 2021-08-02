Ownership issues continue to haunt AM&As building

Plans to revive the vacant store could get underway again if legal issues determine who owns the Main Street building.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Long-stalled plans to revive the vacant Adam Meldrum & Anderson Co. Inc. flagship department store could get underway again if legal issues determine who owns the Main Street building.

Directors of Buffalo Place Inc., the agency that oversees the downtown core, remain concerned about the project and the portion of Washington Street that has been closed between Eagle and South Division streets for two years because of work on an underground vault. AM&As used the vault to transport goods from the store to its warehouse across the street on Washington Street.