Owners of Bethlehem Steel site ordered to complete a comprehensive $35 million clean-up

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — New York State announced Tuesday that the site where the former Bethlehem Steel plant once stood must be cleaned up.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that under a Consent Order with the New York State DEC, Tecumseh Redevelopment, Inc. and its parent corporation, ArcelorMittal USA, are responsible for a comprehensive cleanup estimated to cost at least $35 million at the former site of Bethlehem Steel in Lackawanna.

"This order marks a significant milestone in the revitalization of Western New York where we are turning blights of the past into economic engines of the future," Governor Cuomo said in a press release. "The order requires the owners of the former Bethlehem Steel site to undertake a full and complete cleanup of this industrial site and to provide the community with access — for the first time in decades — to the nearby waterfront. This vacant site will once again be restored to productive use in this community, benefiting the community and the environment."

In November 2016, a massive industrial fire erupted at the steel plant in Lackawanna. Years later plans are moving forward to redevelop the the old steel site.

In December 2019, members of the public were invited to a public hearing to hear more about the infrastructure master plan and have discussion about of the environmental review document.

The project has been going on since 2017, when ILDC purchased 150 acres of the land. Since then they've constructed a bike path along Route 5, relocated rail lines, and began remediating the property.

Developers also hope to construct a net zero building, which is a facility that releases zero carbon emissions. That building would be available for lease.

There are also have plans to extend the current bike path and open the extension of Dona Street into the property.