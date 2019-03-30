BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police sought help returning a dog to her owner. They got it.

A Chihuahua mix was found Thursday morning dodging traffic on the 33. She was wearing a purple collar with no tags.

On Saturday night, the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President John Evans confirmed that the owners came forward and that the dog has been returned.

The police union said at the time she seems to be in healthy condition and that they just wanted to help get her home.

"So she could have been out in the cold all night. We're not sure," PBA First Vice President Kristin Russo said. "But we want to see her go right back to her owner because she's certainly missed by somebody."

The Buffalo Animal Shelter was notified and paperwork was filled out for her, but they decided against putting her in the shelter for risk of catching any germs.

