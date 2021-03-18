Owner sought for 1996 Ferrari F50 worth $1.9 million taken at Peace Bridge

The Italian luxury sports car was confiscated on December 14, 2019. It was eventually learned that the car was reported as stolen in Italy in 2003.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 1996 Ferrari F50 was confiscated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in December of 2019. Now federal officials are trying to determine the owner.

The $1.9 million Italian luxury sports car, according to the civil complaint, was confiscated on the Peace Bridge on December 14, 2019. It was eventually learned that the car was reported as stolen in Italy in 2003, following an investigation.

However, multiple people claim the car, which was being transported from Canada to the United States, is theirs. Now the U.S. government is attempting to determine who has rightful ownership.

The federal government took the Ferrari after a search uncovered "that some of the rivets on the VIN plate located on the dashboard were covered in a black tar type substance, which is inconsistent with factory standards," according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office.

A hold was placed on the vehicle, and a search into its history began.

"After investigation, my office determined that it would not be appropriate for us to exercise our authority and forfeit this extremely valuable and previously stolen luxury car," U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said in a statement.

"Instead, after an 18-year odyssey, which we know took it across continents and countries, we have decided that the time has come for a court of law to determine the rightful owner of the vehicle.”