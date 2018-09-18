BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Police Oversight Committee is meeting with members of the Buffalo Police Department on Tuesday.

Among the items they are talking about are body cameras and the officer- involved shooting last week on Plymouth and Massachusetts.

Rafael Rivera, 32, was shot and killed during a foot chase with Buffalo Police officers. 2 On Your Side has learned that all the shots were fired by Buffalo police officer Elmur Karadzhayev, who is now on restricted duty.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo tells the committee that video of the of the shooting was obtained from PUSH Buffalo by a Grand Jury subpoena and that the video will not be released to the public. Buffalo Common Councilmember Ulysees O. Wingo, Sr., who represents the Masten District, asks that video of police shootings to be released immediately, if the shooting is justified.

MORE: Read more from Investigative Post about the surveillance video

Multiple cameras and questions about police shooting of Westside man

Rinaldo also revealed that the Buffalo Police body camera pilot program ended September 1 and could be picked up again in December or January. Rinaldo said the cost of the body cameras may run about $1 million and storage of the video would be an additional $1 million - $1.5 million annually, plus technology costs.

2 On Your Side's Steve Brown is at the Police Oversight Committee meeting and will have more on Channel 2 News First at 5pm.

© 2018 WGRZ