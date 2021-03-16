Overnight shelters open Tuesday night in Buffalo and Southern Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are looking for a warm place to rest your head, three shelters will be open overnight on Tuesday. However, they will not be open for daytime warming on Wednesday.
The following shelters will be open overnight:
- Lincoln Field House, 10 Quincy Street, Buffalo from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. (as a Code-19 shelter)
- Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (serving men only)
- Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The Rural Outreach Center and the Lincoln Field House will be closed and will not be daytime warming centers on Wednesday.
If you encounter someone on the street during the time frames listed above, please direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters.
Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. Bus tickets won't be distributed until 6 p.m. and those needing tickets to a shelter cannot wait in the center until 6 p.m.
You can also call 211 to have an outreach team dispatched. According to the Western New York Coalition for the Homeless, outreach teams are dispatched between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Helpful numbers and resources:
- City of Buffalo Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211
- The Rural Outreach Center serves individuals in Southern Erie County. If you are in Southern Erie County and need shelter, call (716) 240-2220 x106. The center has an outreach van that picks up individuals starting at 7 p.m. on nights where temperatures fall below 32 degrees.
- Southern Erie County Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Website
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Facebook
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Twitter